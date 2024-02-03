Top track

Ayra Starr - Rush

Jerk X Jollof: Los Angeles

The Vermont Hollywood
Sat, 3 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From $17

About

LOS ANGELES – Our Art Basel collab with DJ Tunez Blackout and LVRN was so fire we decided to run it back for Grammy Weekend! We're pulling up on February 3rd w/ a crazy lineup to celebrate the African star power joining the Grammys this year - meet us at T...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Jerk X Jollof and Mavin.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jerk X Jollof

Venue

The Vermont Hollywood

1020 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity

