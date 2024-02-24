DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Modvlar 051 Fashion Week Edition

Spazio Diaz
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
MOD#051 Fashion Week edition by Modvlar at Spazio Diaz promises an unforgettable night, blending sophistication and cutting-edge music across two distinct stages.

STAGE 1 - Club [powered by VOID Acoustic]

Giuliano Lomonte

Ian F

Orgee

STAGE 2 - Showr...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da MADE IN ITALY SRL.

Lineup

Giuliano Lomonte, Ian F.

Venue

Spazio Diaz

Piazza Armando Diaz 5, 20123 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

