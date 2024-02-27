DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
For the next CAN I KICK IT? monthly movie series event at Songbyrd Music House the creators of Shaolin Jazz present an intense, action-packed screening of The RAID 2 on Tuesday, Feb 27th. DJ 2-Tone Jones will be providing a mix of hip hop and more to score...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.