DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Welcoming 3 great bands to the stage at 93. HEAVY SALAD - formed in Manchester in Autumn 2018 charged up on a myriad of musical influences, create a cosmic slop of melodic 90s tinged rock and psychedelic 60s inspired pop infused with the bands eclectic lov...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.