Nel 1993 Paolo Benvegnù dà vita al progetto Scisma, gruppo AltArt-rock seminale, in cui è compositore, chitarrista e cantante. Dal progetto vedono la luce tre album (“Bombardano Cortina” nel 1995, “Rosemary Plexiglas” nel 1997 e “Armstrong” nel 1999, gli u
Il nuovo lavoro discografico di Paolo Benvegnù verrà presentato dal vivo, insieme ai brani che hanno segnato la sua trentennale carriera, nel tour “È INUTILE PARLARE D’AMORE – LIVE 2024”.
