DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RFF24-Una lezione illustrata con Dario Bressanini

Teatro della Regina
Sun, 14 Apr, 5:00 pm
TalkCattolica
€6.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

"DR. Neutron": Una lezione illustrata con Dario Bressanini e disegnata da Luca Bertelè

Tutte le età
Presentato da Better Days.

Venue

Teatro della Regina

Piazza Della Repubblica, Piazza della Repubblica, Cattolica, Rimini 47841, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.