Joshua Cook & the Key of Now - This, That & the Other

Joshua Cook, Midlife Crisis, Midnite Trippers & DJ

Le Sub Pigalle
Sat, 16 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
€11.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

À partir de minuit, la direction se réserve le droit d’entrée.

La programmation du 16.03 au Sub Pigalle ⚡️

Joshua Cook est un chanteur, auteur-compositeur, interprète et troubadour international de classe mondiale originaire de la Nouvelle-Orléans. Le st...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Sub Pigalle.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joshua Cook, Midlife Crisis

Venue

Le Sub Pigalle

3 Place De Clichy, 75008 Paris, France
Doors open9:00 pm

