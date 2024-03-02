DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Italia 90 party Pisa / live e dj set anni 90

Lumière Pisa
Sat, 2 Mar, 9:30 pm
GigsPisa
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Party e live anni 90 per cantare dalle spiace girl ai backstreet boys fino agli 883 ed Ambra , scrivendo frasi sulla nostra smemoranda

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Gogobo Aps.
Vicolo del Tidi, 56126 Pisa PI, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

