RnB y Perreo

The Flamingo House
Sun, 18 Feb, 3:00 pm
PartySacramento
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

R&B y Perreo

El día de Amor, Amistad y PRRR

Have you asked them to be your Valentine? Now you have a reason to! 

Single, taken or it’s complicated… Vente a celebrar, vibe and dance the day away <3

Bring your loved ones and create memories at The R&B y...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Flamingo House.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

