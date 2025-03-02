DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Brazilian Carnaval 2025

The Clapham Grand
Sun, 2 Mar 2025, 2:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £9.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Our famed Carnaval returns in 2025 for a brand new DAY PARTY! Running 2-9pm and with the best Samba / music / DJs in town.

Come join us for a samba-infused Sunday that will blast away your winter blues! This party always sells out, so make sure you buy in...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs