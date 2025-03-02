DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Our famed Carnaval returns in 2025 for a brand new DAY PARTY! Running 2-9pm and with the best Samba / music / DJs in town.
Come join us for a samba-infused Sunday that will blast away your winter blues! This party always sells out, so make sure you buy in...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs