Mandy Mayhem w/ Keith Shocklee (Public Enemy), Natasha Estrada, hosted by Tina Tassels

The Sultan Room
Tue, 26 Mar, 7:00 pm
One night only in the birthplace of the men who made her famous, Mandy Mayhem will take you into her cavernous chambers with humor, sensuality, and good ole fashioned rap. Performing an exclusive preview of songs from her upcoming EP with Keith Shocklee of...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

