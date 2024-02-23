Top track

Echonomist (LIVE) + Konstantin Sibold + Jenia Tarsol

KOKO
Fri, 23 Feb, 10:00 pm
About

On February 23rd 2024, Greek DJ and Producer ECHONOMIST will team up with Anywherelse Events for the worldwide premiere of his brand new live show at Koko, alongside a few special guests.

His international fan base has grown immensely over the last few ye...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Anywherelse Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Jenia Tarsol, Konstantin Sibold, Alexandros Miaris and 1 more

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

