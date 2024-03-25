Top track

Horsewhip/Radiation Backbody/Thin/Final Resting Pose

Mon, 25 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Collective Effort NYC presents:

Horsewhip

Radiation Blackbody

Thin.

Final Resting Pose

Monday, March 25th

@ Gold Sounds - 44 Wilson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Doors at 7pm - All Ages - $12 advance / $15 day of show

Presented by Gold Sounds.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Horsewhip, Radiation Blackbody, Thin

Venue

Gold Sounds

44 Wilson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

