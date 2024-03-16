Top track

Robert Ashley - Automatic Writing (1979)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Object Collection: Robert Ashley's "Automatic Writing"

The Lab
Sat, 16 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Robert Ashley - Automatic Writing (1979)
Got a code?

About

The Lab presents live renditions and reimaginings of two works recorded by the Robert Ashley at the recently shuttered Center for Contemporary Music (CCM) at Mills College while he was the director there in the 1970s. Known for his creation of the “Made-fo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Lab.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Lab

2948 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.