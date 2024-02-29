Top track

UNTITLED PRESENTS: GUY GERBER (LIVE) & WOLFRAM

Le Silencio
Thu, 29 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJParis
From €35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Guy Gerber & Wolfram - Untitled

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Silencio Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Guy Gerber, Wolfram

Venue

Le Silencio

142 Rue Montmartre, 75002 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

