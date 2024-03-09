Top track

Hafenklang
Sat, 9 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FRANKIE ROSE | 09.03.2024 | HAFENKLANG

Frankie Rose is an American singer, musician and songwriter from Los Angeles. She was a member of the bands Vivian Girls, Crystal Stilts, Dum Dum Girls and Beverly. Her solo debut "Interstellar" was released in 2012...

All ages
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

