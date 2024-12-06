DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DakhaBrakha might have got their start in Kyiv’s avant-garde under the guidance of theatre director Vladyslav Troitskyi, but their music is deeply rooted in traditional Ukrainian culture. Nina Garenetska, Iryna Kovalenko and Olena Tsybulska sing polyphonic
En 2024, el cuarteto ucraniano de world-music DakhaBrakha celebra su 20º aniversario. Fundado en el teatro "Dakh" de Kiev en 2004, el grupo se convirtió en un símbolo de la formación de una nueva Ucrania: libre, audaz e independiente. A lo largo de 20 años...
