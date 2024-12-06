Top track

DakhaBrakha

SALA APOLO
Fri, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About DakhaBrakha

DakhaBrakha might have got their start in Kyiv’s avant-garde under the guidance of theatre director Vladyslav Troitskyi, but their music is deeply rooted in traditional Ukrainian culture. Nina Garenetska, Iryna Kovalenko and Olena Tsybulska sing polyphonic Read more

Event information

En 2024, el cuarteto ucraniano de world-music DakhaBrakha celebra su 20º aniversario. Fundado en el teatro "Dakh" de Kiev en 2004, el grupo se convirtió en un símbolo de la formación de una nueva Ucrania: libre, audaz e independiente. A lo largo de 20 años...

Organizado por ALFL.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DakhaBrakha

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

