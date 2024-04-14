DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Riot Party returns to Electrowerkz with the launch of their monthly residency. With multiple offerings such as live performance, workshops, POC and SWer Led Independent Queer Market, and spaces to dance, chill and play.
DOORS CLOSE 22:00 (for General Admi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.