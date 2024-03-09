Top track

Keep Kool

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The New Colossus - Day 4 - Exclaim Magazine Show

Pianos: Showroom
Sat, 9 Mar, 6:45 pm
GigsNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Keep Kool
Got a code?

About

The New Colossus - Day 4 - Exclaim Magazine Show

7:00 Winona Forever (CA)

7:45 The Wesleys (CA)

8:30 Hotel MIra (CA)

9:15 Sham Family (CA)

10:00 sunnsetter (CA)

10:45 Slash Need (CA)

11:30 Mother Tongues (CA)

The New Colossus Festival is a five day...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by PIANOS.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Winona Forever, The Wesleys, Hotel Mira and 4 more

Venue

Pianos: Showroom

158 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:45 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.