Top track

Kingston

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Faye Webster + Special Guests

Brighton Dome
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
Selling fast
£25.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kingston
Got a code?

About Faye Webster

Faye Webster loves the feeling of a first take: writing a song, then heading to the studio with her band to track it live the very next day. When you listen to the 23-year-old Atlanta songwriter’s poised and plainspoken albums, you can hear why: she channe Read more

Event information

The Great Escape Spotlight Shows are special standalone gigs that we believe deserve to be highlighted within our programme.

Faye Webster plays this show as part of The Great Escape 2024, at Brighton Dome.

SPOTLIGHT SHOW TICKET ONLY GIVES ACCESS TO THE S...

Presented by The Great Escape
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Faye Webster

Venue

Brighton Dome

Church Street, Brighton BN1 1UE
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.