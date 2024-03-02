DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mimmo Locasciulli in concerto

Borgo Santa Brigida 5A
Sat, 2 Mar, 9:30 pm
GigsParma
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MIMMO LOCASCIULLI

ALLA RICERCA DEL SENTIMENTO PERDUTO

Concerto per voce e pianoforte.

Dopo l'uscita del recente e bellissimo album "INTORNO A TRENTANNI REVISITED" (che vede preziose collaborazioni con Eugenio Finardi, Brunori Sas, Stefano di Battista e...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Zanchi Impresa Sociale Società Cooperativa.

Lineup

Mimmo Locasciulli

Venue

Borgo Santa Brigida 5A

Borgo Santa Brigida, 5, 43121 Parma PR, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.