Philip Sayce + special guest Troy Redfern

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 21 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£27.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Wolves Are Coming follows his Spirit Rising (2020), his seventh full-length album released by Warner Music during the pandemic, and currently has over 14 million streams on Spotify.

"Last November's UK tour (2023) was a revelation," says Philip.

This is a 14+ event
The Gig Cartel Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Philip Sayce, Troy Redfern

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

