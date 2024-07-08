DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ASAF AVIDAN SOLO // LIZZ WRIGHT

Théatre Antique de Vienne
Mon, 8 Jul, 8:30 pm
GigsVienne
€41.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La première chose qui frappe chez cet auteur, compositeur et chanteur israélien, c'est cet inoubliable timbre haut-perché et écorché qui évoque d'emblée les plus grandes voix du rock et du blues, de Robert Plant à Janis Joplin en passant par les Beatles et...

Réservé aux plus de 4 ans
Présenté par Jazz à Vienne.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Asaf Avidan, Lizz Wright

Théatre Antique de Vienne

7 Rue De Goris, 38200 Vienne, France
Doors open8:30 pm

