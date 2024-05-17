DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Netflix and Chilton

Camden Comedy Club
Fri, 17 May, 6:15 pm
ComedyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

“Netflix and Chilton” is Comedian Luke Chilton’s debut comedy show! Lock yourself in for sexual exploration, coming of age shenanigans and a hilarious dissection of the psychotic breakdown he had as a teenager.

Work in Progress

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Rat Pack Productions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Luke Chilton

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

