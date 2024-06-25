DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
UEFA Euro 2024 - England vs Slovenia
Get ready for an unparalleled football experience as Number 90 Bar & Kitchen transforms into the ultimate UEFA Euro 2024 live screening destination.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.