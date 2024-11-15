DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Goat

O2 Academy Oxford
Fri, 15 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsOxford
£26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Crosstown Concerts presents:

GOAT

Plus support

8+ (U14’s accompanied by an adult 18+).
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Goat, Alison Cotton

Venue

O2 Academy Oxford

190 Cowley Rd, Cowley, Oxford OX4 1UE, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1020 capacity
Accessibility information

