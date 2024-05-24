Top track

Bad Dreams - Friday

New Century
Fri, 24 May, 5:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £23.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Now Wave presents Bad Dreams

FRIDAY MAY 24TH - NEW CENTURY
CRUMB
BABE RAINBOW
DUCKS LTD
SLOW FICTION
TTSSFU

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Now Wave
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
TTSSFU, Slow Fiction , Ducks Ltd. and 2 more

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open5:00 pm
1300 capacity

