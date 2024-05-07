Top track

We Should Hang

Willie J Healey

The Baths
Tue, 7 May, 7:30 pm
GigsIpswich
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

We Should Hang
About

Brighten The Corners Presents singer-songwriter Willie J Healey on Tuesday 7th May at The Baths.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Brighten The Corners.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Baths

4 Civic Drive, Ipswich, IP1 2QA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

