mui zyu

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Thu, 31 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bird On The Wire and Kings Place are proud to present the biggest headline show to date for Hong Kong British artist/producer mui zyu on the back of her sophomore album releasing this summer.

In a reality where apathy is endemic to unending overwhelm and...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Kings Place.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

mui zyu

Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

