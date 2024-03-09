DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

96 TEARS

Notting Hill Arts Club
Sat, 9 Mar, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £7
About

96 Tears is a Mappy and Martin’s laugh in production.

A daytime nightclub where the DJs play the best sixties, classic soul, psychedelia and garage music from their vinyl collections.

96 Tears is a cocktail of music, art and dance making London Swing aga...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Notting Hill Arts Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open2:00 pm
200 capacity

