Top track

Rustage - Sasuke

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pop-Rap Anime Night

Strongroom Bar
Fri, 8 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rustage - Sasuke
Got a code?

About

🎵 - Live music & DJing from Shwabadi, Dariasirene, Nyokee, SARE and RUSTAGE! - playing a mix of original songs & Japanese/Anime covers!

🍡 - Drinks & food available at the bar before, during and after the event!

🚪 - Doors open at 7 PM

❗️ - 18+ Event -...

Presented by REAL.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
SARE, Rustage, Dariasirene and 2 more

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.