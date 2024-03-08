DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🎵 - Live music & DJing from Shwabadi, Dariasirene, Nyokee, SARE and RUSTAGE! - playing a mix of original songs & Japanese/Anime covers!
🍡 - Drinks & food available at the bar before, during and after the event!
🚪 - Doors open at 7 PM
❗️ - 18+ Event -...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.