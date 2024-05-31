Top track

Kamaal Williams & Friends

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
£27.50

About

Gracing us with a three-night residency, UK jazz legend Kamaal Williams, performs with his trio and a constellation of special guests.

Having collaborated with Yussef Days, winning their Jazz FM ‘Breakthrough Act’ award, Kamaal’s style spans jazz, hip-hop...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kamaal Williams

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

