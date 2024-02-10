Top track

Lorenzo Senni - The Shape of Trance To Come

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

electropura en albufera

Albufera
Sat, 10 Feb, 3:00 pm
GigsValencia
From €12.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lorenzo Senni - The Shape of Trance To Come
Got a code?

About

Un dia en la albufera, 6 conciertos.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Electropura.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Adios Adios

Venue

Albufera

Cami de Recortes, 5, 46430, Sollana, Valencia, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.