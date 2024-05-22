Top track

Night Beats - Hot Ghee

Night Beats

Rich Mix
Wed, 22 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

As Night Beats, Texas-born, LA-based artist Danny Lee Blackwell creates music like one might assemble a puzzle. The Western psychedelic auteur builds his work from one moment, an initial spark, that must fit a certain criteria: it must give him goosebumps....

Age Restrictions: All Ages (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Night Beats

Venue

Rich Mix

35-47 Bethnal Green Rd, London E1 6LA
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity
Accessibility information

