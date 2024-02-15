DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join Janet Devlin for an intimate evening at The Forge! Catch up with other Janet fans as you're treated to an exclusive performance ahead of the livestream, grab your chance to get a photo and chat with Janet and take part in a raffle for some JD goodies!
