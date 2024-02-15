DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Caviar Surrealismo

Salvaora
Thu, 15 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyMadrid
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SEGUNDA EDICIÓN''EL CAVIAR''

Tu dosis de carnaval mensual con música de siempre y una base de techno.

Dresscode: SURREALISMO*

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Salvaora.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Salvaora

Calle De Barbieri 10, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
300 capacity

