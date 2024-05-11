DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday May 11th
7pm
ADV $15 | DOS $17
21+
--- LAWRENCE ROTHMAN---Acclaimed songwriter, musician and producer Lawrence Rothman returns with their highly-anticipated new album, The Plow That Broke the Plains, April 26 on KRO Records.
Born in St. Loui...
