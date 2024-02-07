DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kevin McDonald: Stories from "The Kids in the Hall"

PhilaMOCA
Wed, 7 Feb, 10:30 pm
$24.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
NOTE: This ticket page is for the late show, doors at 10:15, show at 10:30, no opener

Kevin McDonald from "The Kids in the Hall" presents an evening of humorous stories involving his time spent with the legendary comedy troupe!

All ages
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Kevin McDonald

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open10:15 pm

