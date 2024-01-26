Top track

Tyla - Getting Late

Afwi Winter Fest

FULL MOON
Fri, 26 Jan, 11:45 pm
PartyParis
From €11.50

About

Il fait froid, vous ne trouvez pas ?

Le Winter Fest, c'est TON nouveau rendez-vous du vendredi conçu pour réchauffer le corps et l'esprit.

Au programme :

D.O.C FIX DEM

YAPMAN

IZIS

TOTEM

DEE300

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.F.W.I
Venue

FULL MOON

20 Rue De Lappe, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open11:45 pm

