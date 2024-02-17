DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bloques Ambroz es una iniciativa de toda una institución de la escena artística madrileña como es Chirie Vegas, bandera del sello Gamberros Pro. Como MC marcó una época en la escena urbana y en su faceta como DJ abre su espectro tanto al house com***...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.