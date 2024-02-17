DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ULTRA SUAVE

Point Ephémère
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsParis
From €9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

ULTRA SUAVE revient à l'essentiel : lâcher prise sur le dancefloor dans une ambiance safer et bienveillante. Hits et rythmes lancinants se mélangent à une sélection pointue, emmenée par des artistes (DJs & performers) talentueux∙ses. ULTRA SUAVE crée un mo...

-
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.