Top track

Duo Alterno & Tiziana Scandaletti - Marcello's divertissement

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Duo Alterno_Arie di danza

Auditorium Istituto Musicale
Fri, 9 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsRivoli
€8.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Duo Alterno & Tiziana Scandaletti - Marcello's divertissement
Got a code?

About

Attivo dal 1997 e considerato uno dei punti di riferimento nel repertorio vocale-pianistico del Novecento e contemporaneo, il Duo Alterno porta all’Istituto Musicale Arie di Danza: elemento chiave dell’esibizione saranno i foto-suoni, registrazioni in ambi...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Scene dal Vivo/ Istituto Musicale Città di Rivoli Giorgio Balmas.

Lineup

Tiziana Scandaletti, Riccardo Piacentini, Duo Alterno

Venue

Auditorium Istituto Musicale

Via Capello 3, 10098 Rivoli città metropolitana di Torino, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.