Footprints: S-Pazz (hybrid live)

Upstairs at The Department Store
Sat, 10 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10
About

The FOOTPRINTS family are coming to Upstairs Brixton to bring you a simultaneous live music & DJ experience.

Expect hybrid live sets of Afro Latin Grooves, Jazz, House & Breaks.

FOOTPRINTS, is the encounter of French collective Rythme Brisé, Mexican DJ S...

18+
Presented by Footprints.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Sabor A Mi, Rythme Brisé, S-Pazz and 1 more

Venue

Upstairs at The Department Store

Upstairs At The Department Store, Stockwell avenue, Londres, Angleterre SW9 8FR, Royaume-Uni

Doors open8:00 pm

