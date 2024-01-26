Top track

Lost Mind

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hard Techno

Cieloterra
Fri, 26 Jan, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lost Mind
Got a code?

About

Venerdì 26 gennaio torna 𝙃𝘼𝙍𝘿 𝙏𝙀𝘾𝙃𝙉𝙊!!!

Con 2 premiére di assalto e un ritorno a @cieloterraroma

@jules.devi from Germany X la prima volta a Roma e per la prima volta a @cieloterraroma !

L’artista é considerata oggi l’emergente più in Hype del...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da L'Attimo Fuggente S.r.l..

Lineup

Daniella Da Silva, Giano

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.