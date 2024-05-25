DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Arab Strap

Gorilla
Sat, 25 May, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£29.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Eat Your Own Ears presents Arab Strap at Gorilla on 24th May 2024.

This is an 14+ event (under 16s accompanied by adult)
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Arab Strap

Venue

Gorilla

54-56 Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5WW
Doors open7:00 pm
550 capacity

