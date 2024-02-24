Top track

Pedestrian - Hoyle Road - Original Mix

The Cheeky Habibis

Off The Cuff
Sat, 24 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Cheeky Habibis

Birthed in Cardiff only a year ago, The Cheeky Habibis are at their core three best friends. They are very interested in falafels and are yet to find the perfect falafel in Cardiff but when it comes down to it they are even more interes...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Off The Cuff.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Cheeky Habibis, Speedial, Pedestrian

Venue

Off The Cuff

Arch 654, 301-303 Railton Rd, Herne Hill, SE24 0JN
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

