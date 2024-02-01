DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kate Zubok

La Folie Douce - Les Arcs 1800
Thu, 1 Feb, 8:30 pm
DJBourg-Saint-Maurice
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Kate Zubok est une productrice et DJ talentueuse répandant sa positivité et sa vision saine de la musique et de la vie. Retrouvez-la de 20h30 à minuit à La Folie Douce Les Arcs le jeudi 1er février 2024.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LA FOLIE DOUCE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Folie Douce - Les Arcs 1800

73700, Bourg-Saint-Maurice, Savoie, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.