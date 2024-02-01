DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kate Zubok est une productrice et DJ talentueuse répandant sa positivité et sa vision saine de la musique et de la vie. Retrouvez-la de 20h30 à minuit à La Folie Douce Les Arcs le jeudi 1er février 2024.
