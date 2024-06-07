DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sambroso All Stars: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

The Boileroom
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
£23.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Is there a more iconic Cuban album than Buena Vista Social Club’s eponymous debut? Winning the Grammy for Best Traditional Tropical Latin Album, it remains a high watermark – not just for Cuban music but world music as a whole – having been only one of two...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
Lineup

Buena Vista Social Club

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

