Melts

Hyde Park Book Club
Sat, 27 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Dublin’s MELTS announce the release of their second album ‘Field Theory’ and share lead single and album-opener ‘Figment’. Recorded live to tape in Black Mountain Studios in summer 2023 and produced by Gilla Band’s Daniel Fox, the album is set for release...

This is a 14+ event
Melts

Hyde Park Book Club

27-29 Headingley Ln, Leeds LS6 1BL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

