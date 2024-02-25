Top track

Dogs on Shady Lane - March

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dogs on Shady Lane (EP Release), Shep Treasure, Lily Konigsberg

The Sultan Room
Sun, 25 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dogs on Shady Lane - March
Got a code?

About

Dogs on Shady Lane’s EP Release Show for “The Knife” (releasing 2/23 on Lauren Records). Opening the night are legendary NY friends Shep Treasure and Lily Konigsberg.

Valid identification is required for entry. Acceptable forms of ID include an unexpired...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dogs on Shady Lane, Lily Konigsberg, Shep Treasure

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.